Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 134.08.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 116.78 on Monday. Rivian has a 1-year low of 95.20 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

