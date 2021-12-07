Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $2.43 on Monday. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 million, a P/E ratio of -121.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.25. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 191,569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 42,903.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 163,034 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 329.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 86,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 59,402 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

