Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Truist

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SFIX. Barclays cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stitch Fix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.76.

SFIX opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.68 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

