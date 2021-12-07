Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Truist

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target increased by Truist from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.69.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $86.16 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

