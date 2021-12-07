Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $146.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.68.

NYSE DFS opened at $111.90 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

