Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. Steel Dynamics will benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation. However, its steel fabrication operations face challenges from higher input costs. Weak demand for steel in the energy space is also a concern. The steel industry is also reeling under sustained overcapacity.”

STLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

STLD opened at $60.00 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,863,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 513.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 32,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 55,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

