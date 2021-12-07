Head-To-Head Contrast: Yunji (YJ) and Its Peers

Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Yunji to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yunji and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A Yunji Competitors 146 724 1114 55 2.53

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Yunji’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yunji has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -0.13% 3.93% 2.22% Yunji Competitors -12.50% 8.94% -0.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yunji and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million -$22.43 million -60.94 Yunji Competitors $8.29 billion $484.66 million -8.17

Yunji’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Yunji has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji’s peers have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yunji peers beat Yunji on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

