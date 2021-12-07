Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Owens & Minor (OMI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI):

12/2/2021 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor's customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. "

12/1/2021 – Owens & Minor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Owens & Minor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2021 – Owens & Minor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2021 – Owens & Minor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/27/2021 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

OMI stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth $8,949,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 429,971 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,676,000 after acquiring an additional 192,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

