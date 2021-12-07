Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.27

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 1465137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $307,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,559,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,814,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,288,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

