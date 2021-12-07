NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $78.00

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $83.30, with a volume of 761323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.86. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in NovoCure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

