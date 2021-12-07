Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Naked Wines in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NWINF stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

