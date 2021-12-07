Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

