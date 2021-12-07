Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €7.40 ($8.31) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of €7.10 ($7.98).
Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRZBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.68.
Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
