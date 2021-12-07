Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €7.40 ($8.31) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of €7.10 ($7.98).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRZBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.