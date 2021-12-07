McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Cowen

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $268.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $224.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.81. McKesson has a 12 month low of $169.09 and a 12 month high of $229.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $68,064,375,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384,562 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.