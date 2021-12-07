Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$152.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $108.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average is $103.90.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

