Contrasting Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) & Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 18.47% 51.65% 4.46% Envestnet 2.27% 11.64% 5.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Envestnet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $4.52 billion 0.80 $213.70 million $15.93 4.54 Envestnet $998.23 million 4.36 -$3.11 million $0.46 173.16

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alliance Data Systems and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 1 7 11 0 2.53 Envestnet 1 2 4 1 2.63

Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus target price of $111.31, suggesting a potential upside of 53.77%. Envestnet has a consensus target price of $87.29, suggesting a potential upside of 9.59%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Envestnet.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Envestnet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

