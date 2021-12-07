Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.35 EPS

Brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

