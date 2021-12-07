Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.24.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 246.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 171.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,708 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 48.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

