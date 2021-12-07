PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.90.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,987,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,902,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 328,516 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,089,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after acquiring an additional 244,417 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

