Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4,701.81

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,701.81 ($62.35) and traded as low as GBX 4,254 ($56.41). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 4,483 ($59.45), with a volume of 245,520 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 6,450 ($85.53) to GBX 5,800 ($76.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($62.33) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($68.96) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($72.27) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($76.91) to GBX 4,960 ($65.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,106.08 ($67.71).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,701.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,774.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($60.48), for a total value of £456,100 ($604,826.95).

Wizz Air Company Profile (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.