Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $75.13

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$75.13 and traded as low as C$72.42. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$73.38, with a volume of 974,552 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.05.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.