Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $1.96. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 564,929 shares traded.

APTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rafael Bejar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 166,577 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3,619.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 945,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 919,793 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

