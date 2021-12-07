Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.62.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $62.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

