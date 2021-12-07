Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

