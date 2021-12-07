Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

BECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

BECN opened at $54.30 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

