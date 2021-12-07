Head-To-Head Analysis: Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) & Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Osisko Gold Royalties and Agnico Eagle Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 6 0 2.86 Agnico Eagle Mines 0 4 5 0 2.56

Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus target price of $22.58, indicating a potential upside of 96.72%. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus target price of $90.64, indicating a potential upside of 84.20%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Agnico Eagle Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties 0.69% 3.75% 2.87% Agnico Eagle Mines 16.97% 11.03% 6.52%

Volatility & Risk

Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays out 1,701.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agnico Eagle Mines pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Agnico Eagle Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $163.93 million 11.65 $12.60 million $0.01 1,149.15 Agnico Eagle Mines $3.14 billion 3.84 $511.61 million $2.64 18.64

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Gold Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

