International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.39) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.05) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.85) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.59) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.39) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 216 ($2.86).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 142.34 ($1.89) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.04. The company has a market cap of £7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.95).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

