Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of EXFY stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. Expensify has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $51.06.
Expensify Company Profile
Recommended Story: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.