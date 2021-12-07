Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. Expensify has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

