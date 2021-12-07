Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LVLU. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $11.61 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

