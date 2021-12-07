Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MBPFF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitchells & Butlers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $2.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

