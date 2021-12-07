Verint Systems’ (VRNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.
Shares of VRNT opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $52.70.
In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 48,033.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after buying an additional 943,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 23.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 488,686 shares during the last quarter.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
