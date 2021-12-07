Verint Systems’ (VRNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of VRNT opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 48,033.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after buying an additional 943,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 23.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 488,686 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

