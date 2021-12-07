NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at Scotiabank

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFI. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised NFI Group to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered NFI Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.10.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$20.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 415.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.44. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$20.02 and a 12-month high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s payout ratio is 1,345.94%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

