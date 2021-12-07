Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given a C$51.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$41.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 26.76. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$34.85 and a 12-month high of C$47.77.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.9200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 145.41%.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

