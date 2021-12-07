Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$11.25 Price Target at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CG. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

CG opened at C$9.12 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.52.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.15%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

