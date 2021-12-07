Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $10.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sims has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3073 per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

