Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DLTH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.96 on Friday. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 110,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 318,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Duluth by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 144,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Duluth by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

