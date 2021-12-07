Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.27

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.27 and traded as low as C$7.86. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$8.44, with a volume of 506,854 shares changing hands.

VFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$743.71 million and a PE ratio of -120.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.27.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

