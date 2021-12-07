Contrasting SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

13.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SLR Senior Investment and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.29%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Dividends

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.53 $13.92 million $1.14 13.09 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 63.47% 6.15% 2.50% John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.