Vaso (VASO) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Vaso (OTCMKTS: VASO) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vaso to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Vaso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Vaso shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vaso and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A Vaso Competitors 235 951 1781 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 35.83%. Given Vaso’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaso has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaso and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vaso $69.85 million $360,000.00 2.87 Vaso Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 17.83

Vaso’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vaso. Vaso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vaso and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaso 5.68% 64.14% 8.46% Vaso Competitors -280.90% -21.27% -14.52%

Volatility & Risk

Vaso has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaso’s peers have a beta of 18.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1,799% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vaso peers beat Vaso on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

