Ashtead Group’s (AHT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.95) to GBX 5,700 ($75.59) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,280 ($70.02) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.86) to GBX 5,850 ($77.58) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,628.75 ($74.64).

LON AHT opened at GBX 6,198 ($82.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.65 billion and a PE ratio of 34.02. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,216 ($42.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,448.22 ($98.77). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,012.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,610.67.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

