Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.36) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.56) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.96) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.96) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.10).

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 454.60 ($6.03) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 365 ($4.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 481.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

