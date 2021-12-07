Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 445 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZURN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 441.10.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

