BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

BRSD stock opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.01. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.45). The company has a market cap of £19.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.85.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

