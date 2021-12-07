FY2023 EPS Estimates for SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Increased by Analyst

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for SSE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

SSEZY stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. SSE has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

