Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $74.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

