The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.82.

TSE TD opened at C$94.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.23. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$70.25 and a 1 year high of C$96.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$89.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

