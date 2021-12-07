Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.85 ($42.52).

RNO stock opened at €29.44 ($33.07) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.42. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($113.15).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

