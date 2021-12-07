Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Evotec in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Evotec in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ETR EVT opened at €39.78 ($44.70) on Monday. Evotec has a 1-year low of €25.82 ($29.01) and a 1-year high of €45.83 ($51.49). The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.65.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

