The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.71.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lovesac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,718,825.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 9.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after buying an additional 106,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

