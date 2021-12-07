Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $83.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

